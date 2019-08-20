Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Louisiana State University police investigate report of armed intruder

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 23:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Louisiana State University police in Baton Rouge were dispatched on Tuesday to the scene of an unconfirmed report of an "armed intruder" on campus, LSU's police department posted on Twitter.


The Twitter alert advised students and staff to "Run, Hide or Fight," but gave no further details other than to say that the intruder was reported in a building called Coates Hall. There were no immediate reports of gunfire.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 21, 2019
U.S. will act if tanker carrying Iranian oil delivers oil -Pompeo

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings