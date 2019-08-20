Louisiana State University police investigate report of armed intruder

Louisiana State University police in Baton Rouge were dispatched on Tuesday to the scene of an unconfirmed report of an "armed intruder" on campus, LSU's police department posted on Twitter.

The Twitter alert advised students and staff to "Run, Hide or Fight," but gave no further details other than to say that the intruder was reported in a building called Coates Hall. There were no immediate reports of gunfire.

