"Among other things, all new hires planned for the airline ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred to a later date," the company said in a statement https://bit.ly/2HT6e19, adding it was offering staff unpaid leave.

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa announced a cost savings program on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak.Lufthansa said it was impossible to estimate the impact of the measures on its earnings.