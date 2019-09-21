Meeting to occur between Rivlin, Gantz, Netanyahu before PM decision

President Reuven Rivlin intends to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz before making his final decision about who will form the next government, according to Channel 12.



Gantz received 33 mandates in the Tuesday elections while Netanyahu received 31, but neither of them are expected to have the required 61-mandate majority that would allow them to form the next coalition.



