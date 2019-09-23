Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Military Court sentences terrorist to life in prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 19:32
The Judea Military Court in the West Bank sentenced Faiz Hameed to life in prison and financial compensation, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Monday.

Hameed was convicted of murder and attempted murder.According to the report, Hameed was an active member of a militant cell that planned terrorist attacks against Israelis. The group committed several shooting attacks.

On June 29, 2015, two of the cell's members committed a drive-by shooting, fatally injuring Malachi Rosenfeld, as well as three others.

In another attack, members of the cell shot at Israeli cars and an ambulance.

Hameed, who did not carry out the shooting, was arrested on July 2015.

Two other members of the cell were also convicted of murder and were sentenced to life in prison, among other sentences.


