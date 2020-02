Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday morning in Beersheba that the public must know the truth about the Fifth Dimension investigation.



“[Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz got a huge salary,” he said, “until now it has not been investigated…[if] it’s not Bibi [meaning himself] not only do they not investigate they do nothing.”



“We have a party here which claims to be concerned with decency, a pure party. Blue and White? You make me laugh!”