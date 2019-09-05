Netanyahu met with UK Secretary of State for Defense

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Thursday as part of the PM’s official state visit in the UK, the Office of the Prime Minister reported in a press release.



The meeting included Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin and the IDF Head of Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva.



