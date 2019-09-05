Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu met with UK Secretary of State for Defense

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 18:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Thursday as part of the PM’s official state visit in the UK, the Office of the Prime Minister reported in a press release.

The meeting included Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin and the IDF Head of Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva.


