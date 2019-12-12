North Korea says US has nothing to offer regarding any nuclear deal

North Korea said on Thursday the United States had nothing to offer it in possible renewed talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs after Washington said it was ready to take "concrete steps" towards securing a deal.It criticized the United States for convening a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, calling it a "foolish thing" which would help Pyongyang to make a clear decision on which path it would take."The U.S. talks about dialog, whenever it opens its mouth, but it is too natural that the U.S. has nothing to present before us though dialog may open," North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in statement carried by the state news agency KCNA.The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said the United States was ready "to simultaneously take concrete steps" towards a deal on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs but she added that the Security Council must be prepared to respond to any provocations.