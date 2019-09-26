Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Odeh: 'Gantz asked Balad not to recommend him for PM'

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 26, 2019 08:18
Head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that Blue and White asked Balad to remove their recommendation of Benny Gantz so that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be the first to attempt forming a coalition.

"We are interested in the mandate being given first to Netanyahu and only afterwards to us," Odeh stated."[Blue and White] believe Netanyahu won't succeed in forming a government, after which the other parties won't want a third election. That will cause public pressure and then Gantz will be able to form a coalition."



