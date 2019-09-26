Odeh: 'Gantz asked Balad not to recommend him for PM'

Head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that Blue and White asked Balad to remove their recommendation of Benny Gantz so that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be the first to attempt forming a coalition.



"We are interested in the mandate being given first to Netanyahu and only afterwards to us," Odeh stated."[Blue and White] believe Netanyahu won't succeed in forming a government, after which the other parties won't want a third election. That will cause public pressure and then Gantz will be able to form a coalition."







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });