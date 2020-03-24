Oleh group housing put under lockdown after coronavirus infection

Residents were told to stay in their homes until the Health Ministry gives them further instructions after the epidimeological investigation is completed. Those who were not at home were asked to return immediatly. A command center was set up at the scene and is in contact with all the residents.

Authorities gathered a list of necessary items for the residents, including food and medicine. Two dogs belonging to residents were taken by city veterinarians. The entire building and area was disinfected.

"This is an older population that is in the at-risk group and we are doing everything possible to ensure their welfare in the situation," said Greenberg. "At this opportunity, I call on residents to follow Health Ministry instructions and avoid going out to the public area unless necessary."

