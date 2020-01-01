Otzma Yehudit: Immunity is not enough, French Law is needed

Otzma Yehudit lauded the speech given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying he is “right to request immunity.” The party added that “for us it is not enough…a French Law must be legislated which will prevent the interrogation of a prime minister unless serious crimes are suspected.” They said they will work to ensure Israel passes such a law in the up and coming Knesset. Otzma Yehudit did not pass the electoral threshold in the previous elections. Under the French model, the President of the Republic loses his immunity five months after he is no longer in office, Calcalist reported. The immunity does not extend to possible allegations of War Crimes.