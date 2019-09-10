Pakistan warns of "genocide" in Kashmir, sees no talks with India

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India's "illegal military occupation" of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the specter of "genocide."
India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw "no possibility of a bilateral engagement with India" and called for the UN Security Council to act.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});