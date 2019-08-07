Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police arrests a man on Temple Mount for allegedly assaulting visitors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 11:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police detained a man on Temple Mount on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted visitors and spat on them, Kan news reported. 
 
The man attempted to lash out at the police, was injured during the confrontation and taken to hospital. 


Breaking news
August 7, 2019
Blast hits tax office in Copenhagen in attack, one person hurt - police

By REUTERS

