Police arrests a man on Temple Mount for allegedly assaulting visitors



בהר הבית תקף אדם שוטרים שביקשו לעכב אותו ופצע אחד מהם. זאת לאחר שגידף וירק על מבקרים בהר. החשוד נפצע גם הוא במהלך העימות עם השוטרים ופונה לקבלת טיפול רפואי@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/OZlrOhOnrX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 7, 2019 Police detained a man on Temple Mount on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted visitors and spat on them, Kan news reported.

The man attempted to lash out at the police, was injured during the confrontation and taken to hospital.

