Police arrests a man on Temple Mount for allegedly assaulting visitors

Police detained a man on Temple Mount on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted visitors and spat on them, Kan news reported.
The man attempted to lash out at the police, was injured during the confrontation and taken to hospital.
