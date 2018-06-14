June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pompeo talks North Korea, South China Sea with China's Xi

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 20:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed US resolve for "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the State Department said on Thursday, as well as concerns about Chinese activities in the South China Sea.

Pompeo told Xi and other Chinese leaders during a meeting in Beijing that Washington "wants a lasting and stable peace regime" in the region, the department said.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed our deep concerns about the building and militarizing of outposts in the South China Sea, as those actions increase tensions, complicate and escalate disputes, endanger the free flow of trade, and undermine regional stability," the statement said.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
Israel confirms BDS activity added to list of reasons to blacklist visitors

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut