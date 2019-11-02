Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a security situation assessment in Tel Aviv last night, during which he directed the Chief of Staff, the head of Shin Bet, the head of the National Security Council and senior IDF officials, his office said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });