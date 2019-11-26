Shai Nitzan: ‘For 4 months I was never invited to speak' with Ohana



State Attorney Shay Nitzan spoke in Eilat on Tuesday and said that since Justice Minister Amir Ohana was appointed to his office he was never asked to speak with him, Maariv reported.

“To my great regret, for four months I was invited to speak [with him] not to a work session, nothing,” he said, “the minister never [once] asked me about any flaws I see in the [work] of the State Attorney.”



Nitzan said he was “astounded” when he heard the criticism Ohana leveled at the State Attorney, alleging there is an inner SA within the SA which is attempting to influence the decisions in the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Nitzan himself said that there are “mighty forces” at work to damage the credibility of the SA.