Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shooting reported near California high school, suspect apprehended

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 21:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police said a possible suspect has been apprehended after a person was shot and wounded on Tuesday just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California.

A search for the weapon was still ongoing, authorities said on Twitter. Santa Rosa police called the shooting an "isolated" incident just beyond the walls of Ridgway High School, and said there were no further reports of violence on the campus.

One person was wounded in the shooting and receiving medical treatment, police said. The victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was currently in triage, a spokesman for the hospital said.

It was not immediately clear if the wounded person was a student or an adult.

A representative for Santa Rosa police could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Ridgway High School, another nearby high school and a junior college in the city of nearly 180,000 people were placed on lockdown after the shooting. Santa Rosa is about 50 miles (80 km) north of San Francisco.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
UK lawmakers reject Brexit law timetable, putting Oct. 31 exit in doubt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings