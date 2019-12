Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich went was interviewed on 'Kol Hai' radio, and spoke about Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman:"He is a dangerous, cynical and irresponsible man. 30 years in the political system, and he has nothing to his name. I never claimed to understand him. We will have to work hard to get 61 mandates without him." He said.