The special committee on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic approved the appointment of MK Ofer Shelah as chairman, and is currently meeting to discuss further regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Shelah said after his appointment last night, "The commission has arisen during a tremendous national crisis, which the Knesset has a crucial role to play in dealing with."We will assist whatever the government and executive bodies need to do, monitor them for the benefit of the public and develop a conceptual and legal infrastructure for the national system, health, economy and government, so that we are better prepared in the future."