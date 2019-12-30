Stav Shaffir calls on Nitzan Horowitz to unite the Left

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 16:09
Green Party Leader MK Stav Shaffir responded to Democratic Union Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz's call for a union on the Left, saying that "the Left is gone without a union," Ynet reported on Monday.
"I am glad that Horowitz understands now that the left is gone without a union," Shaffir said. "I call upon him to come to a meeting with me so we would agree on the Democratic Union running in the same format it did last election."In a previous interview to Ynet, Horowitz said that Shaffir "organized a conference and declared she was running on her own. I think it is a big mistake to [tear parties to] shreds of shreds."
