Stav Shaffir calls on Nitzan Horowitz to unite the Left

Green Party Leader MK Stav Shaffir responded to Democratic Union Chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz's call for a union on the Left, saying that "the Left is gone without a union," Ynet reported on Monday."I am glad that Horowitz understands now that the left is gone without a union," Shaffir said. "I call upon him to come to a meeting with me so we would agree on the Democratic Union running in the same format it did last election."In a previous interview to Ynet, Horowitz said that Shaffir "organized a conference and declared she was running on her own. I think it is a big mistake to [tear parties to] shreds of shreds."