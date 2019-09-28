Stray bomb from Sinai lands in southern town

A mortar bomb launched from Sinai landed in a town in the south of Israel, and caused minor damage to both vehicles and building, no person was harmed however.



IDF forces identified a suspect swimming across the sea border between Egypt and Israel. IDF vessels was sent to the area due to this report. IDF soldiers arrested the suspect after he crossed the the border and brought him into questioning. IDF spokesperson said.





