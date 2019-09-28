Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stray bomb from Sinai lands in southern town

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 28, 2019 12:20
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A mortar bomb launched from Sinai landed in a town in the south of Israel, and caused minor damage to both vehicles and building, no person was harmed however. 

IDF forces identified a suspect swimming across the sea border between Egypt and Israel. IDF vessels was sent to the area due to this report. IDF soldiers arrested the suspect after he crossed the the border and brought him into questioning. IDF spokesperson said.


