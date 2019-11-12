Palestinian Islamic Jihad says home of one of its officials hit in Damascus - casualties

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that the home of one of its officials was hit in Damascus early Tuesday. The announcement arrived right after after PIJ leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.



Two people are dead and six others injured after a building was targeted near the Lebanese Embassy in western Mezzeh, Damascus, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Destroy an enemy missile over Damascus pic.twitter.com/9US47Umo0u — Hamza sulyman (@hamza_780) November 12, 2019

Moreover, Syrian state media said late on Monday that the Syrian army fired on a "hostile target" in the town of Daraya, west of the capital, Damascus,The nature of the target was not immediately clear and the report did not say if it had been brought down in the action.In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });