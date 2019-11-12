Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says home of one of its officials hit in Damascus - casualties

Two people are dead and six others injured after a building was targeted near the Lebanese Embassy in Damascus, right after PIJ leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was killed in Gaza.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 07:15
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria. (photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that the home of one of its officials was hit in Damascus early Tuesday. The announcement arrived right after after PIJ leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was assassinated by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.

Two people are dead and six others injured after a building was targeted near the Lebanese Embassy in western Mezzeh, Damascus, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.


Moreover, Syrian state media said late on Monday that the Syrian army fired on a "hostile target" in the town of Daraya, west of the capital, Damascus,

The nature of the target was not immediately clear and the report did not say if it had been brought down in the action.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.


