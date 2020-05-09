The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death

By REUTERS  
MAY 9, 2020 09:36
BANGKOK  - Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places, he said.
Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.


