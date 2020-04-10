The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump holds conference call on oil deal with Putin, Saudi king

By REUTERS  
APRIL 10, 2020 01:22
President Donald Trump is holding a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussing an "oil deal," a presidential aide said on Thursday.
The aide, Dan Scavino, announced the call in a tweet ahead of a briefing by Trump later in the evening.OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to lift prices that have been pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The United States welcomed on Thursday reports that OPEC and its allies agreed in principal to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.
"These commitments would send an important signal that all major oil producing states will respond in an orderly manner to market realities caused by the Coronavirus pandemic," the official said, and added that Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was going to represent the United States at Friday's G20 energy ministers meeting to discuss actions to restore market stability.
Key EU states agree coronavirus economic rescue
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 12:53 AM
Netanyahu family denies rumors Avner doesn’t pay rent
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 10:12 PM
Brazil minister resists calls for wider use of hydroxychloroquine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 09:50 PM
Waze shows significant drop in usage during Passover seder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 08:17 PM
Joe Biden: "If we come together we can defeat Donald Trump"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 07:46 PM
Charter flights insured to ship gold to ease supply logjam
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 06:15 PM
Police arrest 12 residents of Rahat after shoot out
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 06:14 PM
White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 05:43 PM
France and Germany preparing compromise for Eurogroup
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 04:21 PM
Singapore reports 287 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 03:39 PM
Restrictions in Germany are flattening virus curve
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 03:36 PM
Limits on church masses will remain - Poland's health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 03:08 PM
Dutch woman aged 107 survives coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 02:49 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 01:42 PM
Five-week old infant admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 12:56 PM
