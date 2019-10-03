Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says Chinese delegation coming to U.S. next week for trade talks

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 17:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.

Trump held his tough line on the trade war with the economic powerhouse, saying that if China doesn't do what United States wants, then the United States has a lot of other options. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
U.S. House intel panel chief: Trump's cannot use office to probe rivals

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings