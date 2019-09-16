Trump says Iran appears to be culprit for Saudi oil attacks





WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it looked like Iran was responsible for attacks over the weekend on Saudi Arabian oil plants. Washington has blamed Tehran for the attacks, which cut 5% of world crude oil production, but Iran has denied blame.



"Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their 'airspace' when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We'll see?"

