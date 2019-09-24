Trump says administration to release transcript of Ukraine call

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 21:36
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration would release "the complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a tweet, Trump said the transcript would be released on Wednesday and would show the call was "totally appropriate" and that he had not pressured Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and that there had been no quid pro quo for U.S. aid in exchange for a probe.


