Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw is leaving the Trump administration for a position in the private sector, White House officials said on Tuesday, marking the departure of one of the most senior women on the president's economic team.



Shaw succeeded Clete Willems as deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council earlier this year.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });