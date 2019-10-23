Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 01:11
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw is leaving the Trump administration for a position in the private sector, White House officials said on Tuesday, marking the departure of one of the most senior women on the president's economic team.

Shaw succeeded Clete Willems as deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council earlier this year.


