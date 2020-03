On Thursday, two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded after Syrian government forces opened fire in the northwestern Syrian town of Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

A ceasefire deal between agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan came into effect at midnight in Idlib.

CAIRO, - Turkey killed 21 members of the Syrian government armed forces and destroyed two artillery pieces and two missile launchers after two Turkish soldiers were killed earlier, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Defence Ministry.