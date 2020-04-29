Turkey's coronavirus death toll passes 3,000

The total number of cases rose by 2,936 to 117,589, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States.

A total of 44,022 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 43,498, higher than in previous days.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 89 in the last 24 hours to 3,081, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend.Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier that the number of cases in the country has peaked and was starting to decline, adding that he did not expect a second wave if measures against the outbreak were followed.