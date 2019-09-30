Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twin attacks hit EU military convoy in Somalia and U.S. base in Baledogle

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 12:53
Separate attacks hit a U.S. military base in the Somali town of Baledogle and a European military convoy in the Somali capital on Monday, a Reuters witness and a security source said.

The Somali insurgent group Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for the attack on the US base. A Reuters journalist saw a seriously damaged armored vehicle bearing a small Italian flag sticker in the capital of Mogadishu. It was unclear if there were any casualties.



Also on Monday morning, there was a bomb attack followed by small arms fire at a base operated by U.S. special forces, a security source told Reuters. 


