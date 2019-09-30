Twin attacks hit EU military convoy in Somalia and U.S. base in Baledogle

Separate attacks hit a U.S. military base in the Somali town of Baledogle and a European military convoy in the Somali capital on Monday, a Reuters witness and a security source said.



The Somali insurgent group Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for the attack on the US base. A Reuters journalist saw a seriously damaged armored vehicle bearing a small Italian flag sticker in the capital of Mogadishu. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Also on Monday morning, there was a bomb attack followed by small arms fire at a base operated by U.S. special forces, a security source told Reuters.

