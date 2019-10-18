Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two killed in Lebanon fire near Beirut protests - report

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 05:05
Breaking news

Two foreign workers in Lebanon choked to death from a fire that spread to a building near major protests in the capital, Beirut, state news agency NNA said on Friday.

Rescuers were working to pull out the bodies and douse the blaze, it added.


