Two people mildly injured by drive-by shooting at Blue and White rally

Two people were mildly injured in a drive-by airgun shooting at a Blue and White rally in Rehovot on Thursday night.



A drive-by shooter took aim at a crowd of supporters listening to Blue and White number two Yair Lapid make a speech. The two sole victims had minor flesh wounds.According the Channel 11, however, police are reporting that the gun was simply a toy gun and there was no live shooting.



This is a developing story.





