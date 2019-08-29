Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two people mildly injured by drive-by shooting at Blue and White rally

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 29, 2019 21:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two people were mildly injured in a drive-by airgun shooting at a Blue and White rally in Rehovot on Thursday night.

A drive-by shooter took aim at a crowd of supporters listening to Blue and White number two Yair Lapid make a speech. The two sole victims had minor flesh wounds.According the Channel 11, however, police are reporting that the gun was simply a toy gun and there was no live shooting.

This is a developing story.


