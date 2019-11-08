Two twenty-year-olds shot in Israel's Negev, suffer medium injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 23:29
Two 20-year-olds were shot in Israel's Negev on Saturday night.
The two suffered medium injuries.MDA paramedics provided preliminary treatment and evacuated them to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.
