Two twenty-year-olds shot in Israel's Negev, suffer medium injuries

Two 20-year-olds were shot in Israel's Negev on Saturday night.



The two suffered medium injuries.MDA paramedics provided preliminary treatment and evacuated them to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });