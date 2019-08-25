Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour's McDonnell says party should campaign to prevent Brexit

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 08:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


Aug 25 - The finance chief of Britain's main opposition Labour Party has said privately that the party should campaign to prevent Brexit, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.


John McDonnell has argued that Labour's position should be to revoke article 50 and stop Brexit in its tracks, according to the newspaper. A spokesman for McDonnell cited by the Sunday Times denied the report and dismissed its claims.

McDonnell has previously said Labour must back a public vote on Brexit.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Prime minister's murderer gives up hunger strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings