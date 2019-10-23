Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK police say will move truck found with 39 bodies shortly

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 19:04
LONDON - British police said on Wednesday they will move a truck containing the bodies of 39 people to a secure location shortly.

"The lorry and the trailer will be moved to a secure location at Tilbury Docks, so the bodies can be recovered whilst preserving the dignity of the victims," Essex Police Detective Chief Constable Pippa Mills said in a statement.


