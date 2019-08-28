Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK tells France to start no-deal Brexit mitigation talks

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 15:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain's Brexit minister, Stephen Barclay, is due to say on Wednesday that Britain and France should immediately begin talks about how to minimize the disruption from a no-deal Brexit.

In a speech in Paris, Barclay plans to "stress that the UK and France must prepare for no deal including by immediately starting bilateral discussions on how to mitigate it," a statement from his office said.Barclay is also due to say that Britain's offer to French nationals living in the United Kingdom is "much more generous" than the French one to UK nationals in France, and will call on Paris to match London's plan.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings