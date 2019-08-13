Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. intelligence agents to raid Jeffrey Epstein's private island - report

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 13, 2019 08:01
FBI agents will raid the private island owned by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls, , according to reports in foreign media.


Epstein killed himself in jail over the weekend. 
Epstein's private island is suspected as the location he used to hold parties with minors.


