U.S. intelligence agents to raid Jeffrey Epstein's private island - report

FBI agents will raid the private island owned by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls, , according to reports in foreign media.

Epstein killed himself in jail over the weekend.

Epstein's private island is suspected as the location he used to hold parties with minors.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });