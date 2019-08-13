Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. to delay China tariffs on some products: Laptops, cell phones

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 17:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Trump administration will delay 10% tariffs on certain Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, which had been scheduled to start next month, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Tuesday.

Other products whose tariffs will be delayed until December 15 include "computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors and certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR said in a statement. A separate group of products will also be exempt altogether "based on health, safety, national security and other factors," it added.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 13, 2019
FBI seeking to question alleged al-Qaeda operative in Brazil

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings