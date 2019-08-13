U.S. to delay China tariffs on some products: Laptops, cell phones

The Trump administration will delay 10% tariffs on certain Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, which had been scheduled to start next month, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Tuesday.



Other products whose tariffs will be delayed until December 15 include "computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors and certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR said in a statement. A separate group of products will also be exempt altogether "based on health, safety, national security and other factors," it added.

