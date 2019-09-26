Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Update: Embassy workers postpone strike after reaching deal with treasury

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 13:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Employees of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense postponed the strike they announced on Thursday, resuming all consulary services in Israel and abroad after reports that they reached a deal with the Treasury Ministry.

Border crossings to Gaza and the West Bank will be reopened as a result of the strike being postponed.The strike came following Wednesday night's statement from the Treasury Ministry which stated that overseas delegates will no longer receive representation fees, as was customary in recent years.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 26, 2019
Latest Brexit twist leaves EU expecting another delay beyond Oct.31

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings