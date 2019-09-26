Update: Embassy workers postpone strike after reaching deal with treasury

Employees of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense postponed the strike they announced on Thursday, resuming all consulary services in Israel and abroad after reports that they reached a deal with the Treasury Ministry.



Border crossings to Gaza and the West Bank will be reopened as a result of the strike being postponed.The strike came following Wednesday night's statement from the Treasury Ministry which stated that overseas delegates will no longer receive representation fees, as was customary in recent years.

