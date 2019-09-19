Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Weapons smuggling attempt stopped by Defense Ministry border control.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 08:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Israeli vehicle with two passengers was stopped for inspection after raising the suspicion of security inspectors, where they found various weapons and ammunition.

The driver claimed in initial questioning that he works for a transport company and was not told of the nature of his cargo. He was given to the police for further questioning


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
France: 'Not very credible' that Houthis responsible for Saudi oil attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut