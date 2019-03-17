Zimbabwe death toll rises to 64 after Cyclone Idai pounds country

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
HARARE - Cyclone Idai has killed at least 64 people in eastern Zimbabwe and destroyed homes, bridges and roads, making rescue efforts difficult, a government minister said on Sunday.
The tropical storm has already pounded neighbouring Malawi and Mozambique. The latter has cut electricity exports to South Africa, which led to rolling blackouts in Africa's most industrialised economy."The death toll has risen from 31 to over 64 now. Some of the bodies have been found floating along the rivers," July Moyo, the local government minister told reporters.
"There are a number of people who are missing."
The government has declared a state of disaster in the eastern Chimanimani district, which borders Mozambique, allowing authorities to release funds to assist affected families.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who faced criticism from citizens and the opposition for travelling to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, said he was cutting his trip short to make sure he was "involved directly with the national response."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>