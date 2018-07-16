929 daily Bible study project to launch in English

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An innovative daily study program for the Bible called 929 is set to launch next week in English after its first three-and-a-half year cycle in Hebrew concluded last week.



The project, so called because there are 929 chapters of the Hebrew Bible, provides study tools for one chapter of the Bible every day for five days a week, and is accessible on 929’s website, via a mobile app and through email.





Every day, the original text of the Bible chapter in question is presented, alongside short essays, thoughts, videos, art, music and other materials provided by contributors spanning the spectrum of Jewish life.Over a million users participated in the Hebrew 929 cycle which just finished, with 140,000 sessions a month, 20 million page views, 36,000 followers on social media, fifty independent study groups around Israel and content provided by 600 writers.929 English will feature daily content centered around basic issues within society, ethical dilemmas, questions of gender and social justice, democracy and governance and other contemporary issues, presented through the prism of the Bible.Translations of the Israeli materials will also be made available on the English language platform.“929 English is dedicated to creating a global Jewish conversation around issues that unite and divide us, but always anchored in, based on, or inspired by the text,” wrote project director Rabbi Adam Mintz and editor Dr. Jeremy Benstein.“The English iteration of this project is about the Tanakh as the common inheritance of the Jewish people the world over, and encourages Jews to go back and actually read Tanakh, and talk about it, and invites contributions from the wealth of perspectives that express and promote that peoplehood.”The Drisha Institute for Jewish Education, which focuses on scholarships for women, is also partnering with 929 in the English language project, and will include daily recordings from Founder and Dean of Drisha Institute Rabbi David Silber.On Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin participated in a special session of the 929 study program in Herzog College in Alon Shvut to mark the end of the first study session and the beginning of the new one, together with 929 project head Rabbi Benny Lau, head of Herzog College Rabbi Professor Yehudah Brandes, and Dean of Har Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Yaakov Medan, among others.“Without the Bible, the next generation will lose its memory of history. Without the Bible, our connection to the land will weaken, God forbid,” said Rivlin during the session.“Only with the Bible in hand is there meaning to the suffering of Jews and the Zionist story. Only with the Bible our children will understand why we chose Jerusalem and did not compromise on Uganda… The Bible allows us to learn and investigate ourselves in order to continue and to exist, now and for another 2,000 years.”