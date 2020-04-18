Amy Schumer changes son’s name so it does not sound like ‘genital’

Comedian Amy Schumer has changed her 11-month-old son’s name because it sounded too much like “genital.”

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, had named the baby Gene, and given him the middle name Attel in honor of her friend, the comedian Dave Attell.

On Tuesday, on her podcast “Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith,” Schumer said the baby’s new middle name is David.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’ Gene Attell sounds like genital,” she said.

David also is Schumer’s father’s middle name.