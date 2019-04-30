‘March on synagogue’ says UK Labour party member

Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which discussed the party's definition of antisemitism, in London, Britain, September 4, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A member of the UK Labour Party in the city of Brighton and Hove called on all Labour Party members in the city march on the synagogue following the suspension of a Labour Party candidate for a local council over severe antisemitic comments she posted on social media.



“No, no, no!… We can’t allow this to go on. We need to march about this to the Synagogue in Hove, all of us members in Brighton. I’m utterly appalled by this news,” wrote Labour Party member Amanda Bishop on the Facebook forum of the Brighton & Hove Labour Party branch following the news of the candidate’s suspension.

This is shocking: Labour activist Amanda Bishop calls on Brighton members to march on their local synagogue to protest an antisemitism suspension. pic.twitter.com/zSsEofis8Y — The Red Roar (@TheRedRoar) April 29, 2019

Truly beyond belief.



When is 'let's march on the Synagogue' ever the right reaction?



Won't have it from neo-Nazis. Won't have it from supposed progressives. https://t.co/X3G38tVxhk — Mike Katz (@mikekatz) April 29, 2019

The candidate in question, Alexandrina Braithwaite, shared conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds on social media, said they were “responsible for almost every war on Earth”, called Israel “IsraHell,” accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinians and the media of bias in favor of Israel, and said that Israel was giving African migrants 90 days to leave the country or “or they will be jailed or murdered.”The Red Roar political blog which discovered Bishop’s post described the post as “shocking” while Labour MP for a constituency in the city Lloyd Russell-Moyle said her comments had been “revolting.”Moyle said that he had reported Bishop’s comments to the party and that she had now been suspended pending an investigation.“This is anti-semitism and not acceptable in our society and our party; no excuses,” wrote the MP on Twitter.Said Mike Katz, Chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement, a Jewish organization formally associated with the Labour Party, “When is 'let's march on the Synagogue' ever the right reaction? Won't have it from neo-Nazis. Won't have it from supposed progressives.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



