‘Nazi Grandma’ fails to show up for prison sentence

A search is underway for the octogenarian known as the “Nazi Grandma,” after she did not show up for the prison sentence she was given for Holocaust denial.



Ursula Haverbeck, 89, was sentenced to two years in prison for incitement caused by public Holocaust denial. She was due to show up to the prison in the German town of Bielefeld on Wednesday.





Holocaust denial is illegal in Germany.Haverbeck has been convicted and sentenced to prison on several occasions for writing articles denying the Holocaust and incitement to hate. She has appealed all the decisions, however, and has yet to spend any time in jail.