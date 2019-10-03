Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Arab-speaking man tosses rock at Israeli’s head in Germany

Man screamed “Jew” at her after she spoke Hebrew

October 3, 2019 22:28
The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

    A 27-year-old Israeli woman was the victim of a violent antisemitic attack in Bavaria after an Arab-speaking man tossed a rock at her after she spoke Hebrew. 



She suffered a head injury, according to the Bavarian daily Merkur, which  reported on Thursday that the police are searching for the suspect  who fled the scene of the alleged crime. 

That attack took place on Wednesday near a cemetery in the town of Massing. The Israeli woman was walking with her two sons near the cemetery. After the woman called for one of her sons in Hebrew, the man screamed in Arabic “Jew” and tossed a stone at her head. 



The Merkur reported that the suspect is between 40 and 50 years-old and has short, black hair. He spoke broken German with a foreign accent. 


