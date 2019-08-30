Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Auction in NYC to feature Torah Ark made by American soldiers during WWII

The money made from the Auction will help a museum that feeds the homeless in Brooklyn.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 30, 2019 17:15
Auction in NYC to feature Torah Ark made by American soldiers during WWII

Torah Ark.

Guernsey’s Auction House will host auction featuring a Torah Ark made by American Soldiers for refugees of the Krumbach displaced persons camp in Germany.

The auction will take place on September 19, 2019 at the 5th Avenue Synagogue in NYC.

This Ark may have facilitated some the first organized prayer services in Europe after WWII, and its sale is made to help a museum in Brooklyn that feeds the homeless.


Other items on sale during the auction include letters from, and a self-portrait of, Marc Chagall. As well as letters drafts and comment on Israel's constitution with signatures original to Golda Meir, David Ben-Gurion, and Moshe Dayan


