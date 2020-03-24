The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus: UJA gives $23m. in grants, loans to help New Yorkers

UJA Federation of New York's financial aid will help organizations respond to emerging needs, cover losses associated with the disruption of their operations, and help them continue their work.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
MARCH 24, 2020 02:33
VOLUNTEERS PREPARE food packages for the needy ahead of Passover at a Kolel Chabad center earlier this week (photo credit: KOLEL CHABAD)
VOLUNTEERS PREPARE food packages for the needy ahead of Passover at a Kolel Chabad center earlier this week
(photo credit: KOLEL CHABAD)
As of Monday night, 20,875 people have been infected with the coronavirus in New York State, and as the virus is spreading, many people are in an urgent need of receiving greater support and assistance, including in the Jewish community. To help those most affected, the UJA Federation of New York announced it would provide over $23 million worth of financial aid. 
 
Through loans and grants, UJA intends to offer immediate relief to New Yorkers facing food insecurity and to assist its partner organizations in providing essential services to their communities. This financial aid is critical for many organizations working to help the most vulnerable populations, as they're facing many challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak, including an increase in demand for their services as well as a decrease in donations and volunteers. 
 
“This first round of grants is a critical part of UJA’s broad effort to support the most vulnerable New Yorkers during this crisis. We’re deeply grateful to all our nonprofit partners on the front lines who work tirelessly – day in and day out, and in times of crisis – to sustain our community,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.
In a recent statement, UJA listed some of its new operations, highlighting how the funds will be used. 
The UJA will grant $1,750,000 to Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty. $1 million will be dedicated to helping the organization to continue its operations and to provide food to those in need. An additional $750,000 will help the Council provide emergency Passover meals to over 180,000 people.
“Met Council is on the front lines with UJA-Federation dealing with an unprecedented crisis unfolding in our city. After healthcare, the number one concern that we should have is feeding struggling, homebound and elderly New Yorkers. The emergency food pantry system is strained in a way that we have never seen before. This emergency funding from UJA will allow us to serve hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who are now in crisis. We are grateful for the partnership that we have with UJA-Federation and their incredible leadership during these times,” said David G. Greenfield, CEO, Met Council.
As many Jewish New Yorkers will face difficulties this Passover, UJA is making $250,000 available for Passover meals to-go that will be distributed to those who are isolated or quarantined, have relied on free or subsidized communal seders, or are newly financially vulnerable because of the virus.
UJA will also establish a $20 million loan fund at the Hebrew Free Loan Society (HFLS) to offer zero-interest loans to UJA partners that are in financial difficulties. An additional $1 million loan will ensure that HFLS can continue to provide loans to small businesses.
“This is a fast, bold response by the UJA-Federation of New York. There is already tremendous need, and it will deepen as we move forward. The Hebrew Free Loan Society and all nonprofits must work hand-in-hand with funders, employers and government to ensure people have access to basic needs as income disappears or payments are delayed,” said Rabbi David Rosenn, Executive Director of Hebrew Free Loan Society. 
Finally, the UJA will serve on the steering committee of New York City COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, a group of leading philanthropic organizations that support New York City-based social services and cultural organizations that have been affected by the coronavirus. The $75 million fund provides grants and zero-interest loans to nonprofits to help them respond to emerging needs, cover losses associated with the disruption of their operations, and help them continue their critical work.


Tags new york humanitarian aid Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by