Jeremy Corbyn in hot water after praising antisemitic book

Jeremy Corbyn is in hot water again because of comments and actions from his past.



The UK Labour party leader praised an antisemitic book in 2011 after being asked to write a foreword for the reprint of Imperialism: A Study, written by John Atkinson Hobson that was published in 1902.

The book states how "international capitalism” is “controlled by men of a single and peculiar race, who have behind them many centuries of financial experience,” referring to the Jews and in particular the Rothschild family.The Rothschild's are a wealthy and philanthropic Jewish family descending from Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who was a court factor - a Jewish banker who handled the finances of, or lent money to, European, mainly German, royalty and nobility - to the German Landgraves of Hesse-Kassel in the Free City of Frankfurt, which was a major city in the Holy Roman Empire where he established his banking business in the 1760s.The book goes on to say that this race are "united by the strongest bonds of organisation, always in closest and quickest touch with one as other, situated in the very heart of the business capital of every state, controlled, so far as Europe is concerned, by men of a single and peculiar race, who have behind them many centuries of financial experience, they are in a unique position to control the policy of nations,” again referring to the Jews and the .Hobbs also wrote in the book that is supported by the control which they exercise over the body of public opinion through the press”.The matter was brought to the forefront in a Tuesday column by Daniel Finkelstein in The Times.In the foreword, Corbyn described the book as “correct and prescient.” He also referred to it as a “great tome,” which was both “brilliant” and “very controversial at the time."A Labour Spokesman said in a statement that “similarly to other books of its era, Hobson’s work contains outdated and offensive references and observations, and Jeremy completely rejects the antisemitic elements of his analysis.”Euan Philipps, spokesman for Labour Against Antisemitism, said in a statement that the latest revelation about Corbyn is “damning."“A man with his apparent views on Jewish people shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Downing Street, yet this week across the country Labour supporters will be urging British voters to endorse his party – a move that will only tighten his grip on power," Philipps said. “Decent people will be sickened to see him describing as ‘brilliant’ a book by someone who pushed deeply and clearly racist theories about Jewish people controlling banks, newspapers, governments and wars to further their financial interests. Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has poisoned the Labour Party.”He added that “our only hope is that an external organisation such as the Equalities and Human Rights Commission will step in and bring a halt to this increasingly terrifying situation, in the interests of the British public and British democracy.”Corbyn has been embroiled in several antisemitic controversies over the years, which has caused major problems within the Labour Party. In recent months, 11 Labour MPs have stepped down because of antisemitism that is plaguing the party.In 2009, Corbyn called Hamas and Hezbollah his friends and said that Hamas was working to achieve peace and justice, he later apologized for calling them his "friends."In 2010, Corbyn allegedly hosted a Holocaust Memorial Day meeting at which a Jewish survivor of Auschwitz, Hajo Meyer, who died in 2014, repeatedly made comparisons between Israeli policy and Nazism.In August 2018, a video emerged of a speech Corbyn gave in 2013 where he ostensibly compared Israel’s control of the West Bank to the Nazi occupation of Europe during World War II.In 2014, he laid a wreath at a cemetery in Tunisia where Palestinian terrorists who murdered Israeli athletes in Munich in 1972 are buried.Last year, UK Labour was hit with a major storm over its reluctance adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism fully. Corbyn fought to add a clause that stated it would not be deemed antisemitic to describe Israel and/or the circumstances of Israel’s establishment as racist.

