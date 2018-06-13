June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
“Nakba Street” named in Paris suburb

Signs, which included description of Ben Gurion as “war criminal” subsequently removed

By
June 13, 2018 18:51
1 minute read.
General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)

The municipal authority of Bezons, an administrative district in the north-west suburbs of Paris, has named a street after the Nakba, the Palestinian term meaning “Catastrophe” marking the creation of the State of Israel and the defeat of the Arab armies in Israel’s War of Independence.

A plaque with a description of the street name, says that commemorates “the expulsion of 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of the 532 villages in 1948 by the war criminal David Ben Gurion for the creation of the State of Israel.”

Francis Kalifat, president of the CRIF umbrella organization of French Jews, wrote on Twitter that the street name “crosses a read line” and its description was “false, shocking, irresponsible and dangerous. They encourage the current anti-Semitic violence by justifying them historically.”

Bezon Mayor Dominique Lesparre belongs to the French Communist Party and is ardently pro-Palestinian and this is not the first time he has worked towards public displays of political affinity with the Palestinians in his municipality. According to a report in Le Parisien, the Bezon city council passed a motion last February recognizing the State of Palestine.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nachson described the incident as “a nauseating act, promotes Palestinian terrorism and positions itself against peace,” adding that “Not for the first time (glorification of Palestinian murderers seems to be their hobby). Shameful and ugly.”


According to Nachson, the French government intervened in the matter and has had the signs removed.


